WARREN PROFITT

PROFITT, Warren "Jr"

Age 86, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 29, 1934, in

Menifee County, KY, to Dillard and Nora (Cole) Profitt. He served Our Country in the US Army with an Honorable

Discharge. Warren was a Meter Reader for Synergy where he retired after 38 years of service. He was a member of Poasttown First Church of God and was well known in the community for his Music Ministry at various churches. Warren is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty (Wells) Profitt; son, Jim (Barbara) Profitt, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2

sisters. A Memorial Service will be held later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at


bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
