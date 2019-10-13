Home

Warren PURCHES

Warren PURCHES Obituary
PURCHES, Warren Arthur June 17, 1925 to October 10, 2019, Warren passed at the Golden Years Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife Wanda Jane Schick-Purches of Hamilton, his sister Dorothy, and his stepson B. Lee Drew of Dayton. Warren was born in New England and worked 45 years for the Nevada Department of Highways. In his early years he was a ranch wrangler and rodeo rider. He will be missed. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019
