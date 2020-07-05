1/
WARREN SIZEMORE
1939 - 2020
SIZEMORE, Warren Jackson Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, who was born in 1939, in Hyden, Kentucky, was a retired bookbinder for Dayton Press and was a long-time resident of East Dayton, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Warren was the father of Todd Sizemore (and wife, Karen), Robin Neff and Melissa Brunett; brother of Barbara Bowman of London, KY, and Mary Steele of West Carrollton, OH; grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 7. Graveside service and burial will take place at a later date at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. Arrangements entrusted to HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio. May his soul rest in peace.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
49 Linden Avenue
Dayton, OH 45403-1999
(937) 253-3129
