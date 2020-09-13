1/
Wava ORRILL
ORRILL (Mayabb), Wava Ilene Age 79, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ilene was a longtime member of Union Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her children, Rick (Belinda) Orrill of Dayton, Jina (Doug) Kyvik of Union, Shawn (Steph) Orrill of Florida; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; 8 great- grandchildren; 1 step-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Wilbur Orrill; parents, Jewell and Nancy Esther (Lawson) Mayabb; sister, Delores Risner; and brother, Edward Mayabb. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
