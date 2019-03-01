ROMANS, Wavie Frances, "Frannie" Age 85, of Germantown, passed away peacefully and went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born on October 21, 1933 in Berea, KY, the daughter of the late Thomas F. & Della Mae (Phelps) Kidwell. She was a member of the Carpenter's House Baptist Church for many years. Preceded in death by her first husband John Helton in 1972 and her second husband Woodrow Romans in 2004, 3 brothers Clarence "Lefty", Carrell & Marvin Kidwell, and her sister-in-law Sara Kidwell. She is survived by her 2 brothers Gene Kidwell & Gary Kidwell and wife Linda, sister-in-law Joyce Kidwell, 7 nieces & nephews, 15 great nieces & nephews, special friend Lynn Blanton, as well as other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, (Corner of St. Rte. 4 & Weaver Rd.), Germantown with Dr. Roger D. Green & Pastor Keith Wallace officiating. Burial Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Carpenter's House Baptist Church Missionary Fund in Frannie's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary