AMOS, Wayne R. Age 87, passed away on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 39 years; brother, Paul Amos (Helen); children, Gregory Amos (Marie), Shelley Amos, Kim Howard (Sam), Shawn Johnson (Kristi). He had 8 grandchildren, Alexandria Hallet, Casey Amos, Savanna Amos, Kelsey Unkefer, Kaleigh Howard, Noah Howard, Max Johnson, Evan Johnson, and 3 great grandchildren. Wayne graduated from Mount Union University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and from Ohio University with a Masters of Science in Chemistry. He worked 36 years at Mound Laboratory, Miamisburg, OH. He was a manager in the space program and subsequently worked as a contractor for the Department of Energy. He was a member of Vandalia Nazarene Church and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Mound Science and Energy Museum. Charitable donations can be made to Vitas Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Vandalia Nazarene Church, 620 Stonequarry Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377 on June 27 at 2 pm.



