CAMPBELL, Wayne A. Age 56 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was an avid skier, and also enjoyed hiking, traveling, and adventure. He deeply loved his family and liked being a Boatnerd with his mom, sister, and brother. He volunteered for over 20 years with Rebuilding Together Dayton and was known as a person who would doing anything for anyone. He is survived by his mother: Patricia Campbell, sister: Debra (Gary) Caupp, brother: Bryan (Sondra) Campbell, closest friends: Loren (Mark) Rush, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Charles "Bob" Campbell. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14 from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's or Rebuilding Together Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020