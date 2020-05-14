|
CARR Sr., Wayne E. Age 82, of Somerville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on July 8, 1937 in Liberty Township to the late Ira Clarence and Bessie Matilda (Hicks) Carr. Wayne married Ruth Guldner on February 21, 1959 in Middletown. He worked at Beckett Paper for 40 years, before retiring in 1999. Wayne is survived by his loving wife Ruth, of 62 years; daughter Julie Carr; grandchildren Danny Carr and Lori Carr; great grandchildren Jordan Parsons, Anabel Carr, Joseph Carr, Gabriel Carr; and brother Gene Carr. He was preceded in death by his son Wayne E. Carr Jr., and siblings Ira, George, Homer, Walter, Lewis, and Mildred. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10am. Interment at Darrtown Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020