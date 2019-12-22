Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE DUNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE DUNN Obituary
DUNN, Jr., Wayne F. 92, of Middletown, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Arlington Pointe. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 4, 1927 to parents Wayne Sr. and Anza (Hayes) Dunn. Wayne had worked as a mechanic for Armco Steel Corp. He served his country in the United States Air Force and served with the Merchant Marines for four years prior to joining the Air Force. He loved to work on engines and enjoyed photography and listening to opera. Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Geri Dunn; daughter, Karen (Grover) Allen; sons, Danny (Mary) Belcher & Wayne (Carla) Dunn III; four grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Wayne was an avid animal lover and is also survived by his beloved pets, Gizmo, Elmo & Gator. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Dunn & Lowell Dunn; and sister, Lucille McCumber. Graveside Service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park, with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -