DUNN, Jr., Wayne F. 92, of Middletown, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Arlington Pointe. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 4, 1927 to parents Wayne Sr. and Anza (Hayes) Dunn. Wayne had worked as a mechanic for Armco Steel Corp. He served his country in the United States Air Force and served with the Merchant Marines for four years prior to joining the Air Force. He loved to work on engines and enjoyed photography and listening to opera. Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Geri Dunn; daughter, Karen (Grover) Allen; sons, Danny (Mary) Belcher & Wayne (Carla) Dunn III; four grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Wayne was an avid animal lover and is also survived by his beloved pets, Gizmo, Elmo & Gator. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Dunn & Lowell Dunn; and sister, Lucille McCumber. Graveside Service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park, with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019