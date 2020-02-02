|
HINDS, Wayne Age 92, of Beavercreek Township, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Veteran's Administration Hospice Unit. He was born in Jamestown, TN on February 10, 1927, the son of Bill Louis and Ruby (Duncan) Hinds, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his two sons, Larry Wayne Hinds in 2014 and infant David Andrew Hinds in 1971, four siblings, James Hinds, Gene Hinds, Phyllis McQuerry and Edith Grewe. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, whom he married in 1949; his daughter and son-in-law, Joyce Ann and Larry Chovancek; 3 sisters and a brother-in-law, Lola Flowers, Vella Brown, Connie and Ronnie Cravens; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Doug and Pat Hinds, Ed Hinds; sister-in-law, Rita Hinds; a niece, Bonnie Wiles; 3 grandchildren, Natalie (Sam) Ebnet, Christa Hinds, Major Andrew Chovancek, U.S. Army; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; adopted son, Art Buck and family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Wayne was a proud graduate of the Sgt. Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, TN and was the owner and operator of Greene County Plumbing and Heating with his son, Larry Wayne. He was a former member of the Beavercreek Volunteer Fire Department, The American Red Cross and attended the Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene with Christine. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with his son-in-law, Larry Chovancek and Pastor Sheila Slone officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to The Angel's Pass Memorial at Beavercreek Community Park for the purchase of a bench or tree. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020