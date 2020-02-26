|
KEMPER, Wayne Son of the late Jack (Hazel) Kemper and Opal Owens, was born September 14, 1948 in Corbin, Kentucky. He departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Wayne was married to the love of his life, Dianne (McClanahan), for 51 1/2 years. He was a loving parent to Sean (Christine) and Stacie Moore (TJ), both of Springboro. But his greatest joy was being "Pap" to Sean and Stacie's children, Caden and Kinley. Wayne graduated from Springboro High School in 1967 and then immediately served in the United States Army for two years. He spent a year in Vietnam and was awarded several medals including the Combat Infantryman Badge, Combat Air Assault Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter, Vietnam Service Medal, and Three Bronze Stars. He was a longtime member of the Middletown and American Legion Post #218. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in Middletown, and retired in 2013. While being a mail carrier was Wayne's occupation, his biggest passion was for coaching sports. He coached Springboro High School's Varsity Girls Track for 26 years and was a three-time Track Coach of the Year Award recipient. Wayne was finishing up his 38th year as a Girls Basketball Coach for Springboro High School. "Coach Kink", as he was affectionately nicknamed for his curly hair, won over 400 games and was awarded the State of Ohio Assistant Coach of the Year in 2014-2015. He treasured the girls he coached, where he leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, kindness, and humor. Wayne was preceded in death by his sister Sharon Steele and twin brother Wendell Kemper. He leaves behind brother, Jack Kemper of Dayton, and sisters Karen Kemper and Joyce Bryant of Hillsboro. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends that he dearly loved and will mourn his passing. A memorial visitation will be held at Springboro High School Commons, 1675 S. Main St., on Thursday, February 27th from 5-8PM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wayne Kemper Scholarship Fund, Springboro Community Schools, 1685 S. Main St. Springboro, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020