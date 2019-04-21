MEADOWS, Wayne H. Age 90 of Huber Heights passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born in Greenup, Kentucky, on July 4, 1928 to Wayne and Nell Meadows. He attended Wurtland High School graduating in 3 years. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1945 and then proudly served in the United States Air Force retiring in 1967. He was an active member of many masonic organizations and was a 50 year member of Scottish Rite and all York Rite bodies. He was received into the Ohio Priory No. 18 Knights of the York Cross of Honor in 2002. He was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Herbert T. Leyland Council No. 281, Robert L. Williams Council No. 467, Irish Council No. 67 Knight Masons, Royal Order of Scotland, Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests, and the Commemorative Order of St. Thomas of Acon. He belonged to the Top of the World Masonic Club Thule Greenland, Antioch Shrine, Eastern Star (50-year member), Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, and Order of the Amaranth. Wayne loved a friendly game of golf, a good meal with friends, and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Nell Meadows, and brothers Raymond and Donald Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Helen Meadows nee Bruce, daughters Janis Meadows, Mary (Michael Browne) Meadows and Margaret Palmer, sister Mildred Riggs, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup, KY with burial to follow at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Flatwoods, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary