Wayne POST Obituary
POST, Wayne Martin 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 6, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1933 to the late Lorraine Esther (Martin) and Earl Wayne Post Jr. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Louella Riley-Greer, Angela Cross; wives, Natalie Ann (Jenkins) of 52 years, Jeannette King-Post; son, Jonathan Post; and his beloved dog Snowball. Surviving family includes, daughter, Susan (Richard) Hughes; grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Meek, Robert, Richie, Wayne, Gabriel (Amy), Edythe Hughes; daughter, Joann (Willie) Rhodes; grandchildren, Jennifer, Alexander (Mariha) Rhodes; ten great grandchildren; and son, Earl Stanley Post. His sister "Betty" Lorraine Massie; as well as, many nieces and nephews, including Don Riley a long-term employee. Wayne joined the army during the Korean War. Stationed in Petaluma, CA. He met his wife Natalie. He was very involved with employees and customers at Post's Traveland USA the company Natalie and he started 1956. He was a good neighbor and made many friends living at Northland Village. For many years they were members and sang in the choir at McKendree Methodists Church. After Natalie passed he married Jeannette King. Recently he became a member at Good Shepherd Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home- Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Services will be held at 4:30 pm immediately following. www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
