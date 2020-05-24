|
|
POWELL, Wayne T. Age 80, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away peacefully at on May 1, 2020, after a brief ailment. Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Madeleine, and together they enjoyed a long, happy retirement focused on family, friends and their mutual love of antiques. Wayne was known throughout the auction halls, antique shows and flea markets of Southwest Ohio for his unique ability to repair/restore items considered broken by the masses and his craftsmanship will live on through these items he brought back to life. Wayne was born in South Amboy, NJ and moved to the Dayton area as an Air Force technician working on B-52 bombers. After his honorable discharge, Wayne simultaneously worked at Chrysler Airtemp and pursued an Industrial Arts Technology degree at Miami University. Despite his busy schedule, Wayne still found time each day to play sports in the front yard with his children. Upon receiving his degree, Wayne taught in the Centerville City School District, where he developed close relationships with several students that endure today. Wayne trained for and completed numerous marathons while never missing one of his children's sporting events. Wayne lived each day with a passion for exercise, antiques and food and never met a stranger in his Wagner Hill neighborhood. His family will remember him spending one of his last days riding his bicycle 15 miles and working on an antique resurrection, while caring for his loving wife's recovery from surgery. In addition to Madeleine; Wayne will fondly be remembered by sons Barry Powell (Darlene) of Roswell, GA and Todd Powell of Gainesville, FL, Barry's children Brittany and Brandon Powell, Todd's children Ty and Tate Powell, Wayne's loving sister Barbara Hines and husband Joe Hines from Tom's River, NJ, numerous friends in the Ohio antiques community and neighbors, including James Brown, who became his lunch buddy and confidante the past fifteen years. Wayne is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Gladys Powell, and his brother, Kenneth Powell. The family will host a ceremony to celebrate Wayne's life at a date later this summer when COVID-19 restrictions are reduced. To honor the memory of Wayne, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Experimental Aircraft Association or the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020