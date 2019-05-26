|
REEDER, Wayne R. Age 76 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at Woodland Country Manor on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Wayne was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 6, 1942 to William and Floreda (nee Wilson) Reeder. On April 24, 1965, Wayne married Janet Hunley. Wayne worked at Hamilton Tool Company. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Middletown Moose and a lifetime member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society. Wayne enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was an avid bowler and loved to pitch horse shoes. Wayne is survived by his son, David (Deana) Reeder; his daughter, Dr. Rebecca A. Reeder; his grandchildren, David Jr., Jamie and Madi Reeder and Nicholas Randon Brown. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janet Hunley. Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to West College Corner Volunteer Fire Department or Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019