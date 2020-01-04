Home

Wayne ROBERTS

ROBERTS, Wayne Edward Of Dayton Ohio passed away in his home on December 25, 2019 at 73 years old. He was born February 20 1946, and attended Stivers High School before beginning work in management at Hewitt Soap Co. He was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Olan Roberts; as well as his brother Harold Roberts. Survivors include his friend Sherion Roberts; daughters, Christine Holtz and Dawn (Kevin) LaChance; grandchildren, Kaden LaChance, Lindsey (Ryan) Riddell, and Olivia Holtz; great-grandchildren Savannah and Jason White and Logan Riddell; brothers Eugene Roberts of Dayton and Kenny (Carol) Roberts of Autumndale Florida, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
