Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Miami Valley Memorial Gardens
Wayne ROGERS


1948 - 2019
ROGERS, Wayne H. Age 71, of Xenia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 Riverside Health & Rehab. He was born in Clinton County, Ohio, on May 30, 1948, the son of Raymond H. and Madge M. (Brown) Rogers. He was preceded in death by parents and an uncle: Russell E. Rogers. He faithfully attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
