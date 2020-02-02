|
TADLOCK, Wayne Edmund Age 91, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Wayne was born on February 2, 1928 in Scammon, KS to Walter and Agnes (nee Gilmour) Tadlock. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Pittsburg State University and his Master's Degree in Chemistry from Iowa State. Wayne served in the US Marine Corp at Pendleton Camp. He retired from EGG (The Mound) as a Senior Research Chemist. Wayne enjoyed bowling, golfing, reading, and supporting charitable organizations. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; daughters, Alyce Markle and Clyda Stewart; sisters, Weymouth Costello and Florence Tadlock. Wayne is survived by his granddaughter, Melissa (David) Edwards; great-granddaughters; Melanie and Madeline Edwards; extended family Robert and Kathy Markle and Pat and Suzanne Edwards. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Bethany Village for their compassionate care of Wayne. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8 at Centerville cemetery, 68 Maple Ave. Centerville. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020