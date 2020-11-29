1/1
WAYNE TIPTON
1929 - 2020
TIPTON, Wayne Taulbee

Wayne Taulbee Tipton, 91, of Springfield, passed away on 11/23/2020. He was born on February 2, 1929, in Clay City, Kentucky. Wayne was the first child of Weeden and Weeda Tipton. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Faye after 63 years of marriage. Wayne studied to be a high school business education teacher at Berea College and Eastern Kentucky State University. He received his BS degree in 1955. He met the love of his life at Berea College in 1949 after his service in the Air Force. He and Faye were married in 1950 and started their college years together. Their love and marriage grew as they gave their life to their two boys, David and Daniel. They were blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Wayne moved his family to Springfield when he took the job of principal at Southeastern High School. He finished his career as Supervisor at the Joint Vocational School. His wife finished her career at Clark State. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Woode officiating. Face masks will be required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com [jkzfh.com]



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
DEC
1
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
