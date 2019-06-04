|
|
WARD, Wayne Alvin Age 96, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 following a brief illness. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII and he retired from Delco Products after 35 years of service. Wayne is survived by his wife of 74 years, Shirley; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Ward, Thomas (Marilyn) Ward & John (Karen) Ward; grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey), Benjamin, Justin (April), Joshua (Cari) and Alex; great-grandchildren, Parker, Hadley, Madison, Tucker, Gabrielle & Marlo; sisters, Jane & Dorothy and numerous |other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thu. June 6 at Phillipsburg UM Church, 43 S. State St. Phillipsburg, OH 45354. Burial will follow in Arlington |Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM Wed. June 5 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, and at the church Thursday from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Phillipsburg UMC. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019