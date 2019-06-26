Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne WATSON


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne WATSON Obituary
WATSON, Wayne Alden 71 of Springfield passed away June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 22, 1947, the son of Linus "Jake" Alden and Wilma Frances Watson. He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield North High School. Wayne served his country in the US Army during Vietnam as an instructor at West Point. He attended Wright State University. He retired from Navistar with 38 years of service in skilled trades. He was a member of the Champion Aeries 397, the American Legion Post 0006, UAW Local #402, G. QRP Club, and the United Senior Services. He was an avid Hamm Radio Operator with the call letters WB8ZWW and N8IH. In his spare time he enjoyed bicycling, sailing, reading, and spending time with his grandkids. Wayne was also a dog lover. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Linda G. (Zerkle) Watson, whom he married February 14, 2004; daughters Bridget (Jared) Taylor and Brianna (Jamison) Bernard; grandchildren Jake, Rachel and Ian Taylor and DJ Bernard; step daughter Kelly Amilcar; step grandsons Andrew and Adam Ropp. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7pm in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Wayne will be Friday at 10:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Rev. Dennis Moritz officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Dog Shelter 5201 Urbana Rd Springfield, Ohio 45502 or the Second Harvest Food Bank 701 E Columbia St Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now