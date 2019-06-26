WATSON, Wayne Alden 71 of Springfield passed away June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 22, 1947, the son of Linus "Jake" Alden and Wilma Frances Watson. He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield North High School. Wayne served his country in the US Army during Vietnam as an instructor at West Point. He attended Wright State University. He retired from Navistar with 38 years of service in skilled trades. He was a member of the Champion Aeries 397, the American Legion Post 0006, UAW Local #402, G. QRP Club, and the United Senior Services. He was an avid Hamm Radio Operator with the call letters WB8ZWW and N8IH. In his spare time he enjoyed bicycling, sailing, reading, and spending time with his grandkids. Wayne was also a dog lover. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Linda G. (Zerkle) Watson, whom he married February 14, 2004; daughters Bridget (Jared) Taylor and Brianna (Jamison) Bernard; grandchildren Jake, Rachel and Ian Taylor and DJ Bernard; step daughter Kelly Amilcar; step grandsons Andrew and Adam Ropp. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7pm in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Wayne will be Friday at 10:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Rev. Dennis Moritz officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Dog Shelter 5201 Urbana Rd Springfield, Ohio 45502 or the Second Harvest Food Bank 701 E Columbia St Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary