WISEMAN, Wayne On Sept. 27th Wayne Wiseman's soul passed gently into the night to its' eternal home with his Heavenly Creator. His eighty-seven years on this earth were a rewarding journey filled with a blessed tapestry woven of family, friends, and experiences. A country boy at heart, he was born to Averal and Marie Wiseman on Sept. 6, 1932 in Ironton, Ohio and grew up in Waterloo, Ohio. He met Patricia Lou McArtor while they attended Rio Grande College. They married on Aug. 17, 1952 while still in school and began their journey in life together for the next 67 years. On the way, they raised three sons-Wayne, Mark, and Rick. While at Rio Grande, Wayne was the point guard for their nationally renowned basketball team featuring Bevo Francis and coach Newt Oliver. His ball handling, passing skills, and nation-leading field goal percentage earned him All American honors. The Boston Celtic great, guard Bob Cousy, recognized Wayne as one of the finest ballhandlers and passers in the nation. After graduation Wayne briefly played professionally for the Boston Whirlwinds of Abe Saperstein and his Harlem Globetrotters. His country then called him to serve in the Army and he became a sergeant in the Screaming Eagles unit out of Ellsworth Air Force Base. After his service Wayne entered the teaching profession and along the way earned his Master's degree from Wittenberg University He also embarked upon a career as a high school head basketball coach. He spent several years at Oak Hill high school in Oak Hill, Ohio before taking the coaching job at Northwestern High School in Clark County offered to him by now Athletic Director Newt Oliver. After three years, he became the head coach at Springfield South High School also in Clark County. During these over 30 years, he carved out a successful career, always reflecting on his success in terms of the vital importance of collaboration among the players, fellow coaches, his wife Pat, parents, friends, co-workers, and the support of a tight-knit community. Especially close to his heart in this mix of life and work were his wife Pat; his longtime assistant coach and best friend C. Duane (Bake) Baker; former player, college coach, and inspirational speaker Jayson Gee; countless former players, and former South coach and Athletic Director the late Bucky Walters. During his career he served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association for 33 years. He was inducted into the Ohio Coaches Basketball Hall of Fame while winning over 400 games with a winning percentage just shy of 70 percent. He was also tapped for membership in the Rio Grande University Hall of Fame where Rio Grande retired his number "25". The Springfield South Hall of Fame also honored Wayne as a member. He was voted "Ohio Coach of the Year" in 1984. On three occasions he was named "Southwestern Ohio Coach of the Year". Throughout the years, he captured nine league, four district, and six sectional championships. Wayne enjoyed a long retirement blessed with family, friends, travel, fishing, euchre, and attending the State High School Basketball Championships and the Kentucky Derby every year for decades. With his wife Pat, he also attended Asbury Methodist Church for 55 years. He was filled with the faith, comfort, and teachings of his church. His devoted and loving wife Pat and their sons remain behind with his two grandsons Tyler Wiseman of Charlotte, N.C. and Mitchell Wiseman of Franklin, TN. and daughters-in-law Tammy and Audrey. Wayne Kim and Mark (Tammy) reside in Springfield and Rick (Audrey) live in Franklin, TN. Other beloved family still on the journey include brother-in-law Gordon (Gordy) McArtor, sister-in-law Lola Jean McArtor of Springfield, and sister-in-law Barbara Jean Leonard of Gahanna, OH. along with six nieces and nephews including Scot McArtor of Sarasota, FL, Eric McArtor of Florence, KY, Christine Kovacs of Knoxville, TN, Jody Carter of Vandalia, OH, Jeff Carter of Johnstown, OH, and Jill Beverly of Gahanna, OH. Special friends include Duane / Pat Baker, Linda / Charlie Seeright, and Roger Baker. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home will conduct visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4:00 to 7:00 and funeral services on Thursday morning, Oct. 3 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances of Wayne to Asbury United Methodist Church 104 E Clark St. North Hampton, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019