WELDON FLETCHER
FLETCHER,

Weldon Wayne

Weldon Wayne Fletcher, age 73, passed away peacefully

at Hospice of Dayton on November 25, 2020. He was born to the late Weldon

and LouEllen Fletcher on September 23, 1946, in Campton, Kentucky. Wayne leaves behind sister, Sandy Denny; several nieces, nephews, cousins and caregiver, Robbie McClain. In spite of his challenges, he lived his life with great passion. He loved going to Bingo, getting together with his friends at the Moose Lodge and playing Old Maid with his family and friends. Wayne was a devoted Christian and a member of Towne Blvd Church of God. Wayne worked at Pizza Hut for 36 years. A graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11:00am. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Wayne will be sadly missed by his loving family, dear friends and all that knew him. A life well lived. A Celebration of Life will take place at Towne

Blvd Church of God, Summer 2021. Visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com to leave the family an online condolence.





Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
