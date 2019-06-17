Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Wendell HOLLON

HOLLON, Wendell Eugene Wendell (Windy) Eugene Hollon, 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Heartland of Centerville. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, and grew up in Pine Ridge, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents James Burnham Hollon and Sarah Adams Hollon, sister Marcella Hollon, sister Alene Lovelace, and brother, James Burnham Hollon, Jr. A World War II Veteran, he served in the U. S. Navy. He was a past Deacon and member of the Naomi Primitive Baptist Church in Rogers, Ky. He worked at the Ralph L. Woolpert Engineering Company for over twenty years as a surveyor. He retired early after a heart bypass surgery. Windy is survived by his wife Marcella Hollon (nee Buchanan). He described her as the most beautiful woman in Wolfe County, Ky. His children: Cheryl Steimle (George), of St. Petersburg, FL, Gary Hollon (Eileen Hoffman), of Laguna Beach, CA, Sheila Collins (Larry), of Bellbrook, OH, and Mark Hollon (Deanna), of Mason, OH, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Windy was known for his love of music and his mastery of the guitar played in the fingerpicking style of Chet Atkins. He was a successful gardener, an avid hunter, expert fisherman, and a skilled archer. He handcrafted his bows and arrows, loaded his own ammunition, and crafted a sixteen-foot canoe in an attic workshop. He was an enthusiastic square dancer and belonged to the Tuesday Plus, Kitty Hawk, and Gem City dance clubs. Windy and Marcella belonged to several gospel quartets and performed with their children in a band known as The Hollon Family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Newcomer Funeral Home 3380 Dayton-Xenia RD Beavercreek, OH 45432. Burial will take place on Saturday at Adams Cemetery in Pine Ridge, KY. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Windy's name to the or your favorite Veterans charity.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019
