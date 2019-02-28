INSKEEP, Wendell Floyd "Skip" Born Feb. 22, 1926 to Maurice and Etta (Montgomery) Inskeep near Russellville, Brown County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his Loving wife, Joanne Bates Inskeep, who has meant so much to him spiritually in over 65 years of marriage. Joanne, was an inspiration to him. Also preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, one born/died in Aug. 1950 and Deborah Lynn (Debbie) born April 22, 1953 and died in an auto accident, Oct. 20, 1969. David Byron Inskeep was born July 22, 1956, married Gwen Mudder of Hastings, MN where they make their home. They had three sons: Jason Inskeep who married Nicky Yerbich and they have two adorable daughters, Kjersten and Kylee Inskeep. Joel Inskeep, who married Chelsea Frieden and they have two sons, Lucas and Eli Inskeep, and one daughter, Johannah Marie Inskeep. And Jonathan Martin Inskeep, born January 30,1986: died April 19, 2011. Suellen Inskeep, their third daughter was born Sept. 12, 1961, married John Warren and they have one son, Jamison Delaney Warren, also survived by one great grandson, Nathan Warren and one brother, Charles Mardell Inskeep, of Dayton, OH. Plus one nephew, Jim and his wife Linda Inskeep and several nieces and nephews. Wendell was predeceased by 3 brothers, Trias Wilson Inskeep in 1952, Leo in 1977, and Russell in 1999, and 1 sister, Helen Inskeep Whalen. Wendell descended from several early pioneer families of Brown Co., OH. Some of them were the Pittengers, Reids, Edwards, West, Montgomery, Hughes, Grimes, Geeslins and the early Inskeep-Glendenning families. Wendell spent over 3 years in the U S Navy during W W II. He was on a P T Boat in New Guinea and the Philippines, and he made 52 combat patrols and after the war he served on a heavy cruiser in the Atlantic. He made many friends while in the Navy and still hears from many of them. Wendell was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Temple for over sixty years. Visitation will be held at 5pm 8 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted by his friend and his Pastor, Dr. Jerry Siler with whom he has enjoyed trips to the Holy Land and to the Philippines on two occasions and to New Guinea. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, OH. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary