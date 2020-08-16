1/1
Wendell REECE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REECE, Wendell I. Age 82, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020. Wendell was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Jackie Reece. He was born to the late Walter and Anna Reece on October 28, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio. Wendell was a honorably discharged veteran in the Air National Guard and the reserve of the United States Air Force. He then worked at Armco as a clarifier operator for 30 years and was a member of the Lifeway Christian Church of Monroe. Wendell is survived by his wife, Jackie; brother, Corbin Reece; sister, Beverly Gerken, along with numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Reece; parents; brother, Oras Reece and three sisters, Luella Lerch, Judith Hoskins and Virginia Reece. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Officiating the service will be Pastors Duane Mecklem and Aaron Levering. Burial to take place at North Monroe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeway Christian Church, 780 Lebanon St, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved