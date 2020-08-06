1/1
Wendy Dobrozsi
1951 - 2020
DOBROZSI, Wendy S. Wendy S. Dobrozsi, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 6, 1951, to parents, Howard and Barbara (Gilbertson) Torstveit. Wendy was retired as a Registered Nurse for Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting and making scrubbies. She also made rosarys to send off to mission groups. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Church and volunteered with the Kiwanis Club. Wendy is survived by her husband, Steve Dobrozsi; sons, Daniel (Jennifer) Dobrozsi, Patrick (Heather) Dobrozsi & Benjamin (Mary) Dobrozsi; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Cornett & Colleen (Christopher) Hill; sister, Sharon (Richard) Hasbrouck; and five grandchildren, Allison, Collin, Audrey, Caroline & Annabelle Dobrozsi. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, with Father Paul Gebhart as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
