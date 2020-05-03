Home

HUDGEL, Wesley Newton Age 84 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. He was born March 29, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Vona Hudgel, as well as six siblings. He is survived by his children, Alisa C. Hudgel, Wes (Debi) Hudgel, Dennis E. Hudgel, Keith R. Hudgel, and Kimberly Wenning; grandchildren, Aliyah, Megan, Jenna and Sebastian. Wesley and Vona were foster parents to over 50 children in their lifetimes. Wesley spent his work life in service to his country, retiring after 20 years from the U.S. Army, then working 24 more years in civil service. Family will be celebrating Wesley's life privately until such a date when they can invite friends and loved ones to gather safely to honor him. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's School at 1301 N. Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Just think of him as resting, from the sorrows and the tears. In a place of warmth and comfort, where there are no days or years. Personal condolences and memories may be forwarded to the family by leaving written messages on Wesley's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
