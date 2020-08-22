Wesley VANSCOY

I worked with Wes at the Shovel 1972-1986 and traveled with him to Australia, S. Africa and India. These trips always seemed to be during lambing season. I caught up with him again in July of last year and we had lunch in Marion.



I had a few subsequent phone visits when he was at Blanchard House, the last one found him really cheerful and excited as he was packing for the long awaited return to the farm. My condolences to the entire family as I know he will be missed. He was a great guy and I feel privileged to have known him and worked with him.

Tim Backus

Friend