WELLS, Wesley J. Age 81 of Dayton, OH passed away March 6, 2020. He was born August 7, 1938 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late John Wesley and Betty Wells. In addition to his parents, Wes was preceded in death by his son Christopher Mabry Wells, brothers and sisters-in-law, Amol & Katherine Wells and Martin Lee & Edna Matlock Wells; and sister and brother-in-law: Mildred and Raymond Teague. Wes is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wendy "Nita" Wells; children: B.W. Punyko (Michael), Leslie Gregg (Glenn), John Wells (Melissa), Michelle Isabell (Rob), and Jessica Pritchard (Terry); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wes was employed at Chrysler Corporation, where he began his lifelong career in the Labor Movement. He was a longtime leader and president of Chrysler International Union of Electric Workers from 1968-1998. Wes was the leader of the Dayton-Miami Valley AFL-CIO in 1977 and was named Executive Director Emeritus. He served on the State Ohio AFL-CIO Executive Board; was a Manager of the Lakewood's AFL-CIO Retirement Complex; served on the Executive Committee of the Greater Dayton United Way; was on the Executive Committee of the Dayton Red Cross; and received numerous awards and recognition for his countless efforts to protect the rights of working people. Upon his retirement, the Dayton AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Board named the Food Pantry the "Wesley Wells AFL-CIO Labor Food Pantry" in his honor for his tireless commitment to working families. Wes was also a member of the Edenton #332 Masonic Lodge. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th Street, Connersville, Indiana, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Dales Cemetery, Connersville. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the Labor Food Pantry that Wes cared so much about. Checks should be made out to the Dayton AFL-CIO Labor Food Pantry, Dayton Miami Valley Regional Labor Council, 6550 Poe Ave., Dayton, OH 45414, ATTN: Labor Food Pantry. To share a memory of Wes or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
