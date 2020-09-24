1/1
Wesley WESTENDORF
WESTENDORF, Wesley J. "Wes" Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital with his loving family at his side. Wes worked in the printing business all of his life and was the retired Founder & Owner of Westendorf Printing. He enjoyed his time at Grand Lake St. Marys where he was a member of the Moose Lodge & Eagles Lodge, served on the Board of Directors of Surf Song Condo Association in Madeira Beach, Florida and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Wes was an avid fan of Ohio State Football, UD Basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was known for his infectious laughter and loved spending time with his family and friends while enjoying a few beers. Wes was preceded in death by his grandson, Derek Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn M.; son, Jim Westendorf & fiancée, Lisa Dennison of Springboro; daughter, Kathy Westendorf & fiancé, Randy Bitsko of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, David & Holly Westendorf of Tipp City; sisters & brothers-in-law, Cindy & Pete Manz of Beavercreek, Christina & Tom Bochenek of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Chris (Christine) Westendorf, Jeff Westendorf, Ashley (Ryan) Barlau, Rodney Merrick, Jarred Merrick, Connor Luskic, Carter Wiseman, Kyle Cokely, Taylor (Ricardo) Robles-Price, Marissa (Devontre) Burks, Cameron Dull; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Elsie, Vance & Vivienne Westendorf, Julian & Jordan Robles, Kaiden, Iva & Lee Burks; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees are requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the James A. Westendorf Have a Heart Foundation, c/o 4220 Interpoint Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45424 in Wes's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
