WHITE, Wilbert "Bosso" Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John and Pocahontas (Cook) White. Wilbert graduated from Snowden Township School District. Wilbert was a veteran who proudly served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. Throughout his career, he had the opportunity to travel to Libya, Thailand, Alaska, Greece and Germany. After retiring from the military, Wilbert continued public service as an employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, for many years and retiring a second time. Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jean (Tull) White, daughter Hollis A. White, brothers Art, James, John, Melvin and Chester; sisters Ruby, Bernice, Eloise, Wilma, Delores and Vera. Wilbert is survived by his four children, Brian (Jocelyn) White, Sr., Hope (Kirk) Norris, Heather (LaDon) McFadgen, and Brent (Patricia) White; (8) grandchildren, Jordan Norris, Brian White Jr., Jillian Norris, Braylon White, Trey McFadgen, Elesha White, Brea White and Evan White. He was an adored uncle to countless loving nieces & nephews and many dear friends in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Friends may pay respects at Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Avenue, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The family will hold a private ceremony for (immediate family only) Chaplain Kenneth Boyd, officiating. The burial will follow immediately after at Woodlawn Cemetery. ***Social distancing practices will be observed during all activities*** In lieu of flowers, we are asking that a "Memorial" donation in our father's name be made to The Fisher House, "a home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.



