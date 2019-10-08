|
BRANDON, Wilbur Ray "Buddy" Age 66, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at his home. He was born October 4th, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Wilbur Edwin and Roma Rosalie (White) Brandon. Buddy graduated from South High School Class of 1971. He was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist and the New Generation Singers Buddy served our country in the United States Army 1971-1974. Wil is survived by his wife of 12 years, Patty (Starr) Brandon of Springfield; two sons: Sean Brandon and Jeromy Brandon; a daughter, Heather Ramey; a step-son, Marty (Tracy) Kenney; step-daughter, Tracy (Steve) Muck; two sisters: Fran Garrett and Vickie Green ;14 grandchildren: Christopher, Devin, Samantha, Jacob, Ember, Zoe, Billy, Rickey, Sean, Gage, Reagan, Travis, Dalton and Emma; a great-grandson, Valen; three nephews and three nieces and two sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike Voris and two sisters: Julia Powell and Sherry Brandon. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Beacon St., Springfield. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 on Thursday with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. The family is being served by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2019