BRYANT, Wilbur Lee "Tobie" "Red" Age 91, of South Charleston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born to the late Fred and Inez (Arnold) Bryant on June 5, 1928 in Springfield. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Durwood and Russell. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years, Ermal Bryant whom he would've celebrated his 70th anniversary with on June 30; children: Sharon (Lonnie) LeMaster and Dave (Rhonda) Bryant; grandchildren: Micheal LeMaster, Chad (Michelle) LeMaster, Kristin (Stephen) Hopkins and Jennifer Bryant; great-grandchildren: Kambree, Colten, Marissah, Abbi, Bryant and Ellie; special special niece, Geneva Oliver and the Ben Johnson family. Wilbur retired from International Harvester after 32 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and trap. Wilbur proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He earned the Korean Service Medal, numerous Bronze Stars, the UN Service Medal, Combat Inf Badge, Silver Star Medal, Purple Heart with Oak leaf Cluster, was a member of The Order of the Purple Heart for the Korean Veterans and he also received the Ohio Medal of Valor. Wilbur and his wife were longtime members of Grape Grove Church of Christ. Family will receive guests at First Presbyterian Church, 15 N. Chillicothe St. South Charleston from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with a service to follow officiated by Reverend Bill Lott. Private entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made out to Grape Grove Church of Christ, 6626 Grape Grove Rd, Jamestown, OH 45335. Arrangements in care of INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
