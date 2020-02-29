|
COHEN, Wilbur M. Age 96, passed away February 28, 2020, beloved husband of Miriam Warshauer-Cohen & the late Mary Jean Cohen, devoted father of Kenneth (Janet) Cohen, Kathy (Bob) Dumes, Neil (Honi) Cohen & the late Linda Fay (Roger) Abrams, dear brother of Philip T. (Helene) Cohen, loving grandfather of Andy (Ari) Cohen, Alison (Dave) Moser, Melanie (James) Alexander, Adam (Jen) Dumes, Bradley (Rowena) Dumes, Joel (Jillian)Dumes, Brian (Maggie) Cohen & Jill Cohen, great grandfather of Ezra, Zoe, Sasha, Leon & Nora Cohen, Maya & Isaac Moser, Emma Alexander, Jake, Sam, Willow, Evan, Caleb, Alex & Cassidy Dumes & Ava & Ansel Cohen. Step-children Steven, Debbie, & Scott (Barbara) Bressler and their children Lenny, Elka, Micah, Jordan. Born March 6, 1923 to Mose and Mollie Cohen, Wilbur joined his father and uncle to lead Cohen Brothers into becoming a well-established, growing scrap recycling company. His philanthropic contributions have left a significant legacy in his cherished communities of Middletown and Cincinnati. Services Adath Israel Congregation, 3201 E. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236 on Sunday, March 1, 3:00 P.M. Visitation begins at 1:30 P.M. Friends may join the family following the interment for a meal at Adath Israel Congregation. Shiva will be observed Monday evening only with minyan at 7:00 P.M. at Adath Israel Congregation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Middletown, OH 45042 or The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, 8499 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45236 would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020