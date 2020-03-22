|
|
SCHONSHECK, Wilbur Roy "Wil" Peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020 at in Ohio. Wil was born on January 19, 1927 in Taylor, Michigan to Luella Schonsheck and Walter Schonsheck. Wil was preceded in death by Helen, his loving wife of 62 years, his sweet daughter Stephanie Ann Paris, and his parents. He is survived by his siblings Doris Reik of Daytona Beach, FL, Arnold Schonsheck of Farmington Hills, MI, Laura Palyok of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Darold Schonsheck of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Wil is also survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Amy Frances Schonsheck, and his children, Robin Paris and husband Richard, Jonathan Schonsheck and wife Janet Coy, Bonnie Kitchen and husband Rodney, Bill Paris (beloved husband of daughter Stephanie), Christopher Schonsheck and wife Penny, Kimberly Afshin and husband Bobby, and Jeremy Schonsheck and wife Paulette. Out of respect and protection for your health and ours, we will be holding a private viewing and burial with family only. A Celebration of Life memorial in Wil's honor will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elder's Benevolence Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For updates or to share a memory of Wil or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020