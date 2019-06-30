Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilburn CAMPBELL


1935 - 2019
Wilburn CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Wilburn H. 83, of Springfield, passed away June 28, 2019 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born September 25, 1935 in Tazewell, Tennessee, the son of Howard Clayton and Edith Marie (Lambert) Campbell. Mr. Campbell had worked for many years as a Deputy Sheriff in the Clark County Sheriff's Department, and he retired from JGR Properties. He was a Mason, an Oddfellow, and a member of the Clark County Sheriff's Association. Survivors include children, James and Barb McCullough of South Charleston, Cathy York of Missouri, Kay Dotson, and Jeanette "Jeannie" and Bob Vest of Springfield; grandchildren, Wilburn Allen McCullough, Jennifer McCullough, Teresa McFaul, Chuck (Valerie) York, Rick Wallen, Anthony (Andrea) Hall, and Andrew Hall; several great-grandchildren, including Jarred, Cheyenne, Antoinette, and Abby; several great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Don) Thatcher, Susie (Larry) Donohoe, all of Springfield, Danny Campbell (thanks for everything) of S. Charleston, Sally Jo (Steve) Matchett of Jacksonville, FL, and Randy (Connie) Campbell of Springfield; special friend, Patty Hall; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Campbell on August 27, 2015; infant son, Ricky Gene Campbell; son-in-law, Paul Dotson; grandson, Rob Wallen; siblings, Blanche Skelton and Jerry Campbell; and his parents. Wilburn was a tremendously kind person, loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger, and he will be missed. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from June 30 to July 2, 2019
