CAMPBELL, Wilda S. "Sue" Age 73 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 in her home. She was born June 4, 1946 in Somerset, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jesse Whitaker and Euna B. Russell. Mrs. Campbell was known as a great cook and loved to spend time with her family. She worked in the cafeteria for Hamilton City Schools for many years and was a member of Pater Avenue Worship Center. She is survived by her husband Jesse Campbell; three children Steven Campbell, Jeffrey (Deborah) Campbell, and Robin (Ken) Whitmore; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and her special niece Tracey Lunsford. Mrs. Campbell was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Katie Campbell, Jesse Campbell, and Charles Campbell, one sister Wanda Robertson, and her niece Lana Robertson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday December 20, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Darryl McCoy, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 19, 2019