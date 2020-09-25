Wilda L. Kunkle, 94, of Springfield, passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born in Wheelersburg, OH, on November 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Fyffe. Wilda was a member of First Christian Church. She loved her family and would help everyone who needed it. Wilda was a resident of Oakwood Village, she loved attending all the activities and visiting with the other residents. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Wendell F. Kunkle; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters. Wilda is survived by her daughters Linda (Mark) Taber, Mary (Ronald) Staffan and Bonnie (Daryl) Voisard; grandchildren Rob (Tracie) Bostick, Tanya (Dave) Taber, Kristen Staffan, Rod (Beckitt) Bostick, Shasta Taber and Chad (Julie) Staffan; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; numerousnieces and nephews. Wilda's family would like to thank the Oakwood Village Staff for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to OakwoodVillage. Private services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to. Expressions of sympathy may be made at





