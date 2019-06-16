|
|
HAYES, Wilgus Daniel Age 103, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. Wilgus was born October 3, 1915 in Lost Creek, KY to the late Nancy and George W. Hayes. Wilgus is survived by his daughters, Janet (Larry) Partin and Mary Davis; sister, Doris Chinn; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Wilgus was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hayes; daughter, Barbara L. Gordon; brothers, Dallas Hayes, Ward Hayes and Victor Hayes; sister, Lillian L. Frierson. A visitation will occur Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral ceremony will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home. Burial will occur at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilgus' memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Hayes family.
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019