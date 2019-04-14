Resources More Obituaries for Wilhelm Wick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilhelm Palmer Wick

Wilhelm Palmer Wick

My father, Wilhelm Palmer "Bill" Wick, died recently (4/3/19). He was a fine son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He was born and raised in New Port Richey, Florida in a house that his father had built 20 miles away then transported to New Port Richey then assembled on the family lot. He joined the Navy and served on a minesweeper in the Pacific including Guadalcanal. Like many in the Greatest Generation he disregarded most veterans benefits until I urged him to apply for VA Benefits. He was treated well by the VA and repeatedly thanked me for getting him to join. Dad played catch with us and shot baskets on our lowered rim in the sloped driveway. He was considerate, loving and affectionate. He had a great sense of humor and liked to tell jokes and laugh. He was a handy jack-of-all-trades, able and willing to build a clubhouse in the backyard or a desk and shelves for my bedroom. Mom was the practical, thoughtful and sensitive one so Dad had the good sense to defer to her most of the time. After Mom died Dad began wintering in Florida visiting old friends and making new female friends. Dad was convivial and curious and passed those traits to me, along with his slim waist. I learned to avoid talk about his politics (right wing), religion (Baptist & Lutheran) and the real pharmaceutical properties of Vicks VapoRub (the OTC topical ointment good for everything). My friends and I hosted a dinner on his 100th birthday creating a special last memory. Like all of us he had his flaws and human failings but was reliable, trustworthy and generous. Dad was relatively healthy and independent but eventually he lived in an in-law apartment at my younger sister and her husband's house and they cared for him until the end. They deserve many thanks for those efforts. Dad remained cogent and engaged up until the end. For better or worse, Bill Wick was one of a kind and I wanted to honor him after his long and fruitful existence. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019