WICK, Wilhelm Palmer 100, died on April 3, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on June 8, 1918. His parents, Elias August Wick and Hilma Irene Berglund, emigrated to the U.S. from Finland in 1913. Wilhelm, known by most as "Bill," was born and raised in New Port Richey, Florida. He was one of six children, all of whom predeceased him. When he was 25, Bill met Esther Brehm, the love of his life, and married her within months after meeting her in 1943. He agreed to move from Florida to Dayton, Ohio, her home town. They were married for 38 years, until Esther died in 1981. He never re-married. He served in the Navy in the Pacific in World War II, attended the University of Dayton on the GI Bill after the war, and in 1949 started his own business, Office Overload Service, a temporary office help agency he owned and operated for 25 years. He was a devoted husband and father who played with and was actively involved with his four children in an era when that was unusual. He also developed close relationships with his ten grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren, staying in constant contact through phone calls and email. He was a skilled self-taught woodworker. In his 40's, a power saw severed an index finger below the knuckle. He named the stub "Shorty" and especially enjoyed entertaining his younger grandkids with Shorty. He also had knack for connecting with strangers wherever he met them, in malls and on park benches. He is survived by his son Bill (Barbara), Piedmont, CA and granddaughters Chelsea and Jenna; his son James, San Leandro, CA; his daughter Debbie Keen, Manhattan Beach, CA, and granddaughter Katy (Bo), grandsons Dennis (Adisa) and Palmer (Sinta), and granddaughters Carly (Stephen) and Joanna (John); and his daughter Linda Lewis (Robert), Kettering, OH, and grandson Aaron (Donna), Medina, OH, and great grandchildren Mara, Jillian, and Evan; grandson Mitchell (Kat), San Francisco, CA, and great-grandson Brehm; and granddaughter Kelsey (Alex), Columbus, OH and great grandchildren Payne and Hadley. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Dayton Hospice. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019