WHATLEY (Thompson), Wilhelmenia "Mena" Was born on April 15, 1943, in Mullins, SC, to the late Theodore Sr. and Inez (Graham) Thompson. In Dayton, she met and married the love of her life, Archie Whatley Jr., in 1963, and began a career in the mental health field. A member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist, where she implemented many programs. A pillar in the community, and a very instrumental in developing the Vancouver drive block club. She was "blessed by the best and highly favored". In such a small frame stood a wonderful God-fearing woman. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband of 56 years; three children Tonya, Dwayne, all of Dayton OH, and Lisa (Carl) of Fayetteville, NC; her in-laws Evelyn Whatley and Donald Smith, both of Dayton OH; her five grandchildren; Carl Jr. (Zucet), Amber, Calvin (Je'Lesa), Carlisa (Matthew), and Rene and her four great-grandchildren; Calell, Lee (deceased), Prince and Anala as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation 10-11 A.M., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4101 N. Main St., Services to follow at 11 A.M. Pastor Carlos Daniel, officiating. Please be aware social distancing will be practiced. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.