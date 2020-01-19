|
|
BRADLEY, Wilhelmina Lillian Born on April 6, 1927 to Albert and Flossie Beason in Chicago, IL, departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Bradley, son Ronald H. Bradley, daughter Sherry J. B. Holiday and her brother Frank Webb. Wilhelmina graduated from Langston High School in Johnson City, TN. After she, her husband and children moved to Dayton, Ohio, she earned a nursing degree. She practiced nursing at Miami Valley Hospital for many years and retired from the VA Medical Center. Throughout her life she cared for many outside of the hospital, including caring for her brother for many years until his passing. Wilhelmina was a member of Omega Baptist Church and the American Woodmen. She loved beautiful flowers and plants and had a magic touch in helping them grow and thrive. She enjoyed landscaping her yard with flowers, bushes and plants from near and far. Wilhelmina's memory will be carried on by daughters Mary A. (George) Johnson and Carol L. Bradley; four grandchildren, Telva (David) McGruder, Shawn Bradley-Henderson, Desir?e (Adam) Jordan and Hershel Holiday Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Miles, Leah and Tara McGruder, and many more friends and relatives that she cherished. In keeping with Wilhelmina's giving spirit, her remains will be donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University in lieu of funeral services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020