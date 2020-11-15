1/1
Wiliam JOHNSON
1932 - 2020
JOHNSON, William Henry

William Henry Johnson, 88, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in New Castle,

Indiana on August 18, 1932,

to parents, Scott and Esta

Johnson. Bill had worked in the Graphic Arts industry for 42 years, retiring as a business manager with Smurfit-Stone Corporation. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension and was

involved with several community volunteer organizations. Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (George)

Rowland; nieces, Peggy Snyder (David Conter) Combs,

Michelle Neighbors & Beth Wyatt-Carver; and nephews, Bruce (Kelly) Wyatt & Sam (Jane) Port and close friend Mary Sue (Darrell) Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Johnson; daughter, Tammy Jo Johnson; parents; and stepmother, Heddie Johnson. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
