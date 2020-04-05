|
REED, Willa Mae Age 75, of Everett, WA; formerly of Dayton, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side. She was preceded in death by a daughter. Survivors include: her husband of 47years, Charles M. Reed; (3) children; (16) grandchildren; (20) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 6, 2020 at PEOPLES COMMUNITY CME CHURCH, 2525 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Jerry Collier, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020