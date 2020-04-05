Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa REED Obituary
REED, Willa Mae Age 75, of Everett, WA; formerly of Dayton, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side. She was preceded in death by a daughter. Survivors include: her husband of 47years, Charles M. Reed; (3) children; (16) grandchildren; (20) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 6, 2020 at PEOPLES COMMUNITY CME CHURCH, 2525 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Jerry Collier, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -