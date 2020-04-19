|
|
ROBERTS, Willa "Dean" Age 77 of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dean was born in Overton County, TN on July 27, 1942 to the late Eulys & Leva (Neely) Norrod. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roberts; daughter, Anita Finch; son, Michael Roberts; grandson, Jamie Roberts; and brother, James Louis Norrod. Dean is survived by her sisters, Glinda Rankin and her special friend, Mike Messinger and Sue and her husband, Jim White; special niece, Allison White; and several grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family. Dean will be laid to rest next to her husband at Crestview Memory Gardens in Gallatin, TN. To send her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020