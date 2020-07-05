1/
Willa SHOCKEY
1936 - 2020
SHOCKEY (nee Dye), Willa Dean 83, of Lebanon, died Saturday June 27, 2020, at her residence. Born July 28, 1936, in Mintonville, KY, to Cecil and Desda (nee: Emerson) Dye. She worked at Colliers Nursing Service for 12 years as a nurse. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Shockey, her daughter, Sherry Arbogast, her brothers, William Kenneth Dye and Jesse Dye. She is survived by her son, Gary Shockey of Lebanon, brothers, Vertis Dye, and Danny Ray Dye, sisters, Virginia Elliot, Colleen Combs, Ina York, and Ila Simmons, and a grandson, Grant Nisbet. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason. Memorials requested to Otterbein Hospice. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
