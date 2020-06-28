WILLARD DAVIDSON

DAVIDSON, Willard A. Age 88, of Haines City, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Forbus, Tennessee and resided in Crossville, TN until he enlisted in the United States Army. Willard served proudly in the 82nd Airborne Division. Willard moved to Dayton after the service, where he met his wife Edna and married in 1954. Willard worked at Chrysler until he retired in 1997. Willard is preceded in death by his wife Edna (Brown) Davidson, and son Mark Davidson. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Joan and Dewey Mitchell, grandchildren Christopher and Chelsea Mitchell, relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Rt. 48, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the hospice of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.