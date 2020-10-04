1/
Willard Grassman
1932 - 2020
GRASSMAN, Willard Frank Willard Frank Grassman, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on September 23rd, 2020. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home located at 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH, on Sunday, October 18th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 4:00 pm. Face masks are required at the visitation. Please observe social distancing guidelines and know a maximum of 50 people inside at a time will be enforced. Will was born on July 30th, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH. After Will's honerable discharge from The U.S. Navy he had a successful professional career in the commercial laundry business, working for Silco, and later for Mechanics Laundry in Dayton, OH, and going on to own Valley Laundry Inc. in Franklin, OH. Willard had a big personality with a contagious laugh that could light up a room. He truly lived life to the fullest and will be missed by many close to him. He is now resting eternally with his bride Margaret Joan (Burns) Grassman. Will is survived by his 5 loving children Elleen & David Beyerle, Rand & Diana Grassman, Teresa & Thomas Bertrams, Susan & Greg Snyder, and Eric & Donna Grassman. In addition to 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. For more details and the full obituary and to join the livestream of the service, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
OCT
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
